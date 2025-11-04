Trending topics:
U17 World Cup

Where to watch England U17 vs Venezuela U17 live in the USA: 2025 U17 World Cup

England U17 face Venezuela U17 in a Matchday 1 showdown of the 2025 U17 World Cup group stage. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Fans hold a large English flag
© Robert Cianflone/Getty ImagesFans hold a large English flag

The U17 tournament kicks off with the highly anticipated debut of England’s U17 squad, a team loaded with talent developed over years of producing players who now shine in Europe’s top leagues.

While expectations are high, the young Lions will need to show their quality on the field from the start, as they face a challenging opener against Venezuela’s U17 team—a squad representing a nation whose soccer has steadily risen over the past two decades and is counting on this generation to push them to new heights.

When will the England U17 vs Venezuela U17 match be played?

England U17 take on Venezuela U17 on Tuesday, November 4, for the Matchday 1 of the 2025 U17 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 AM (ET).

Fan waves a Venezuelan flag – Jesus Vargas/Getty Images

Fan waves a Venezuelan flag – Jesus Vargas/Getty Images

England U17 vs Venezuela U17: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM
CT: 9:15 AM
MT: 8:15 AM
PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch England U17 vs Venezuela U17 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U17 World Cup match between England U17 and Venezuela U17 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One, Telemundo and Fox Sports 2.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
