Where to watch England vs Japan live in the USA: International Friendly game

England play against Japan in what will be a 2026 friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

A pair of World Cup-minded sides close out the FIFA Matchday with plenty on the line as England looks to rebound from a hard-earned 1-1 draw against Uruguay and build momentum heading into the global stage.

Standing in their way is Japan, fresh off a gritty win over Scotland that showcased both resilience and attacking discipline. England will push for a sharper finish in front of goal, while Japan aims to prove its recent success translates against elite European opposition.

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When will the England vs Japan match be played?

England play against Japan in a 2026 friendly game this Tuesday, March 31, with the match kicking off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Yuito Suzuki of Japan – Stu Forster/Getty Images

England vs Japan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch England vs Japan in the USA

This International Friendly clash between England and Japan will be available for viewers in the USA on ViX.