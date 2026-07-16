Why is MLS restarting before 2026 World Cup final? List of games today, July 16

Although there are two games left in the 2026 World Cup, including the final, the MLS is resuming its season on July 16.

MLS made a surprising decision by having the 2026 campaign resume before the 2026 World Cup had come to an end. With the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain scheduled for July 19, the North American league decided to get ahead of the calendar and restart its season on July 16 with several marquee matchups.

Bearing witness to the 2026 World Cup’s impact and attention drawn into the sport in the United States, Canada, and around the globe, MLS decided to resume its season before the World Cup final and third-place game. Looking to capitalize on the gap between the semifinals and the decisive matches, the league scheduled several marquee showdowns for Thursday and Friday, July 16 and 17.

However, the plan has backfired, as the most appealing game between the Chicago Fire and Vancouver Whitecaps has been postponed due to poor air quality in the City of Big Shoulders. The Fire’s game was also supposed to mark Robert Lewandowski’s MLS debut, but it has now been confirmed that neither Lewandowski nor the match will take place as scheduled.

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Although Lewandowski, the Fire, and the Whitecaps won’t be playing, there are still three more games scheduled for July 16. All of them feature rivalries between teams in neighboring states or provinces.

Cole Bassett of the Portland Timbers.

Which MLS games are on tonight?

The 2026 MLS season will resume with a cross-Canadian duel between representatives from Ontario and Quebec. CF Montreal will host Toronto FC at Stade Saputo at 7:30 p.m. ET. Despite the wildfires currently affecting air quality across both Canada and the United States, the game in Quebec’s metropolis remains on schedule for the time being.

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St. Louis City SC will also host Sporting Kansas City in a showdown between neighboring states in MLS. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Anderson Park in St. Louis, Missouri.

Lastly, the Seattle Sounders will take on the Portland Timbers in another border rivalry at 2026 World Cup venue Lumen Field. Kickoff for that matchup is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

CF Montreal vs Toronto FC: 7:30 p.m. ET

Chicago Fire vs Vancouver Whitecaps: postponed for Oct. 8

St. Louis City SC vs Sporting Kansas City: 8:30 p.m. ET

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers: 10:30 p.m. ET