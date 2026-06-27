Algeria vs Austria: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 27, 2026

Algeria will face Austria at the Kansas City Stadium for Matchday 3 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Head-to-head duel for second place in the group. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Algeria vs Austria Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Saturday, June 27, 2026 Time 10:00 PM (ET) / 7:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FS1, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Algeria vs Austria in the USA

Soccer fans across the United States will be able to watch this highly anticipated clash live on FS1 and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.

Those preferring to stream can follow the action on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium.

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Can I watch Algeria vs Austria for free?

U.S. fans can stream this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. Eligible new subscribers may qualify for a five-day free trial.

Both platforms offer nationwide live coverage, allowing viewers to follow every key moment and decisive play as it happens.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Everything is on the line as Austria and Algeria meet in their final group-stage match with second place still available.

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Both teams have three points after defeating Jordan and losing to Argentina, but Austria holds the advantage on goal difference.

A draw would be enough for Austria to advance, while Algeria must push for a win to keep its tournament hopes alive. With qualification at stake, expect an intense battle from the opening whistle.

Algeria player Riyad Mahrez – Stu Forster/Getty Images

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Algeria vs Austria: Predicted Lineups

Algeria (4-4-2): Raïs M’Bolhi; Mohamed Belghali, Aïssa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, Rayan Aït-Nouri; Riyad Mahrez, Hicham Boudaoui, Nabil Bentaleb, Ibrahim Maza; Adil Boulbina, Amine Gouiri.

Austria (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schlager; Konrad Laimer, Kevin Danso, David Alaba, Phillipp Mwene; Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager; Romano Schmid, Carney Chukwuemeka, Marcel Sabitzer; Marko Arnautović.

What time is the Algeria vs Austria match?

The match kicks off today, June 27, at 10:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 10:00 PM

Central Time: 9:00 PM

Mountain Time: 8:00 PM

Pacific Time: 7:00 PM