Ricardo Quaresma blasts Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal following tie with Colombia at 2026 World Cup

Following Portugal’s hard-fought tie against Colombia, former national team star Ricardo Quaresma pulled no punches, openly criticizing the squad's lackluster performance and taking direct aim at Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal side failed to unlock its true potential against Colombia, backing into the knockout rounds with a sluggish group-stage finale. The underwhelming performance drew a scathing review from Euro 2016 champion Ricardo Quaresma, who blasted his former teammate’s squad for their lack of urgency.

“They seemed tired, demotivated,” Quaresma remarked on Live Mode Portugal post-match. “The talent is absolutely there, but there is a distinct lack of joy and creativity. I get the impression they are simply afraid to take risks.”

Quaresma’s harsh critique mirrors the growing skepticism surrounding Portugal’s 2026 World Cup campaign. Securing just five out of a possible nine points—courtesy of a surprising draw with the DR Congo, a 5-0 routing of Uzbekistan, and the stalemate with Colombia—the heavy criticism directed at the Portuguese side feels entirely justified.

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Despite the noise, the post-match atmosphere remained respectful between the icons on the pitch. Ronaldo received praises by his former Real Madrid teammate James Rodriguez, contrasting sharply with the mounting backlash from Portuguese pundits and global analysts alike.

Ricardo Quaresma of Portugal in action.

Breaking down Portugal’s lackluster display against Colombia

To understand why Quaresma’s post-game comments carried so much bite, one only needs to look at the advanced metrics from Portugal‘s performance against Colombia:

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Total Shots: 36 combined efforts between both teams (Colombia 20 / Portugal 16)

Shots on Target: Colombia 6 / Portugal 4

Possession: Colombia 53% / Portugal 47%

Fouls: Colombia 14 / Portugal 9

Yellow Cards: 1 (Gustavo Puerta – COL)

Red Cards: 0

Player of the Match: Diogo Costa (Portugal Goalkeeper — recorded 6 saves)

Portugal’s complete group-stage analytical profile

While the eye test against premium competition raised red flags, the macro-level statistics suggest Portugal isn’t in total crisis. Blasting past group opponents with six goals scored and just one conceded, Ronaldo’s squad has shown flashes of elite form when firing on all cylinders. Here is a comprehensive look at their statistical output across the entire opening round:

Games Played: 3

Record: 1 Win, 2 Draws, 0 Losses

Points: 5

Goals For (GF): 6

Goals Against (GA): 1

Goal Difference (GD): +5

Group Finish: 2nd place (Advances to play Croatia in Toronto)

Average Possession: 58.2%

Passing Accuracy (Final Third): 86.8%

Key Creative Outlet: Bruno Fernandes. Despite the lockdown against Colombia, Fernandes generated 9 shot-creating actions across the initial phase. Cristiano Ronaldo entered the final group match with a team-high 2.90 Individual xG.

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