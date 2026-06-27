Colombia vs Portugal: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 27, 2026

Colombia takes on Portugal at the Miami Stadium for Matchday 3 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Cristiano Ronaldo's team is aiming for the group lead against Luis Diaz's tough Colombia side. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Colombia vs Portugal Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Saturday, June 27, 2026 Time 7:30 PM (ET) / 4:30 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Colombia vs Portugal in the USA

Fans across the United States can watch this highly anticipated showdown live on FOX and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.

Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium, giving supporters multiple ways to follow the action.

Advertisement

Can I watch Colombia vs Portugal for free?

U.S. viewers can watch this exciting matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. Eligible new users may qualify for a free five-day trial.

Both services provide live nationwide coverage, allowing fans to follow every key moment as it happens.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The race for the top spot in the group comes down to a high-stakes showdown between Colombia and Portugal. Colombia enters the matchup with maximum points after earning convincing wins in its first two outings, leaving the team in control of its own destiny.

Advertisement

A draw would be enough to secure first place, but Portugal has bigger plans. Fresh off a dominant 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan that all but locked up second place, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s squad is still chasing the top position and will be pushing for all three points in what promises to be a thrilling clash.

Luis Diaz of Colombia – Luke Hales/Getty Images

Colombia vs Portugal: Predicted Lineups

Colombia (4-2-3-1): Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica; Gustavo Puerta, Jhon Arias, Jefferson Lerma; James Rodriguez, Luis Suarez, Luis Diaz.

Advertisement

Portugal (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa; João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, João Neves; Pedro Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo, João Félix.

What time is the Colombia vs Portugal match?

The match between Portugal and Colombia in Miami kicks off today, June 27, at 7:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 7:30 PM

Central Time: 6:30 PM

Mountain Time: 5:30 PM

Pacific Time: 4:30 PM