Lionel Messi scores 2nd free-kick goal at a World Cup: How many does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

Lionel Messi scored again from a free kick at a World Cup, further extending his lead over Cristiano Ronaldo in the rankings.

Lionel Messi scored his sixth goal of the 2026 World Cup against Jordan, with the strike coming from a free kick. In his sixth consecutive appearance in the tournament, it marks only the second time he has scored from this type of set piece, further distinguishing himself from Cristiano Ronaldo, who has done so only once.

Messi scored Argentina’s third goal in the closing match of the group stage, setting a new record by becoming the only player in history to score in seven consecutive matches in the tournament.

Not only that, but he also moved into the top three all-time free-kick scorers, having reached 72 goals from direct free kicks. The leader in this ranking is Marcelinho Carioca with 78 goals, while Roberto Dinamite sits second with 72, both Brazilian players.

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Another free kick goal for Messi

Against Jordan, it was not the first time Messi scored from a free kick at a World Cup. His first goal from this type of set piece came at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, with Nigeria as the opponent.

Goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama of Nigeria shares a joke with Lionel Messi of Argentina.

In that match, Argentina would go on to win 3-2 in what was a thrilling contest between both sides. Messi’s team would eventually lose the final to Germany at the Maracana.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s only one

Ronaldo‘s only goal from this type of set piece came at the Russia 2018 World Cup, in the memorable 3-3 group stage draw against Spain. In the 88th minute, he struck a powerful shot into the top right corner past David de Gea to complete his hat-trick that night.

Across his six World Cup appearances (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026), the Portuguese star has scored a total of 10 goals, becoming his country’s all-time leading scorer in the tournament after surpassing Eusebio’s record during the 2026 edition.