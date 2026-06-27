Jordan vs Argentina: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 27, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Jordan vs Argentina
|Tournament
|2026 World Cup
|Date
|Saturday, June 27, 2026
|Time
|10:00 PM (ET) / 7:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FOX, Telemundo
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium
How to watch Jordan vs Argentina in the USA
Fans across the United States can watch this highly anticipated showdown live on FOX and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.
Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium, giving supporters multiple ways to follow the action.
Can I watch Jordan vs Argentina for free?
U.S. viewers can watch this exciting matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. Eligible new users may qualify for a free five-day trial.
Both services provide live nationwide coverage, allowing fans to follow every key moment as it happens.
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Match Preview: What’s at stake?
After two impressive victories fueled by Lionel Messi’s five goals, Argentina have already secured a place in the Round of 32 and wrapped up first place in their group. The Albiceleste will now aim to carry that momentum into their final group-stage match.
Jordan, meanwhile, remains without a point after losses to Austria and Algeria despite showing flashes of quality in both games. The underdogs will look to end their World Cup campaign on a positive note against Messi and Argentina.
Ali Olwan of Jordan – Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Jordan vs Argentina: Predicted Lineups
Jordan (3-4-3): Yazeed Abulaila; Yazan Al-Arab, Abdallah Nasib, Husam Abu Dahab; Ehsan Haddad, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Muhannad Abu Taha; Mousa Al-Tamari, Ali Olwan, Mahmoud Al-Mardi.
Argentina (4-4-2): Emiliano Martínez; Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolás Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernández, Thiago Almada; Nicolás González, Julián Álvarez.
What time is the Jordan vs Argentina match?
The match kicks off today, June 27, at 10:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 10:00 PM
Central Time: 9:00 PM
Mountain Time: 8:00 PM
Pacific Time: 7:00 PM