What happens if Canada wins, ties or loses vs South Africa today at the 2026 World Cup?

After securing their place in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32, Canada begin their knockout-stage campaign against South Africa.

After finishing second in the final Group B standings, Canada secured their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32. There, they will face South Africa, who also finished as runners-up in Group A.

Canada’s future in the tournament now hinges on the result against Bafana Bafana. The good news for the North Americans is that they are expected to have Alphonso Davies back in the starting lineup.

The die has been cast, and there is no longer any room for error. From this point on, Jesse March and his players must leave everything on the field to keep their World Cup campaign alive in what has been a tournament of the highest caliber.

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What happens if Canada defeat South Africa?

If Canada defeat South Africa, they will become the first team to book their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. There, they would face the winner of the Round of 32 clash between the Netherlands and Morocco, who are set to meet on Monday, June 29, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Alphonso Davies #19 of Canada walks into the pitch.

What happens if Canada and South Africa tie?

If Canada and South Africa are level after 90 minutes, the match will go to extra time. If the score remains tied after the additional 30 minutes, the winner will be decided by a penalty shootout.

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What happens if Canada lose to South Africa?

If Canada lose to South Africa, their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign will come to an end in the Round of 32. With this being a single-elimination match, a defeat would mean immediate elimination from the tournament.

When and where are playing Canada vs South Africa?

Canada and South Africa will face off at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California, with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET.