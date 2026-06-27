In which city and stadium are Colombia vs Portugal playing today? Attendance, weather for WC game

In a game that will determine Group K's final standings, Colombia and Portugal meet in one of the main venues of the 2026 World Cup.

Ever since the 2026 World Cup group stage was drawn, Colombia and Portugal’s showdown to close out Group K promised to be one of the best games in the first round of the tournament. Needless to say, they didn’t disappoint and are now set for an epic matchup in a venue that will be up to the task.

The group-stage clash between Portugal and Colombia will be played in Miami, Florida. More specifically, the match will be held at Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium) in Miami Gardens. The venue is home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins and the college football Miami Hurricanes. However, it has more than enough experience hosting soccer matches.

So far at the 2026 World Cup, it has already hosted three games. After Colombia and Portugal take center stage, Miami Stadium will host three more matches: one in the round of 32, one in the quarterfinals, and the third-place game.

Advertisement

As for La Seleccion Colombia, they vie to slay their ghosts from the past in Magic City. Back in 2024, Colombia lost the Copa America final to Argentina in this stadium. Two years later, they are back in Miami Stadium with a chance to make a statement, not against Lionel Messi, but Cristiano Ronaldo instead.

Luis Diaz #7 of Colombia looks on.

Expected attendance for Colombia vs. Portugal

Arguably the most promising game on the final matchday of the 2026 World Cup group stage, and taking place in one of the most touristy cities in the United States—home to a large Colombian population—Miami Stadium will be filled to capacity when the Lusos and Cafeteros collide.

Advertisement

With a seating capacity of up to 65,300 fans, that’s the projected attendance for the decisive Group K battle between Portugal and Colombia. The latter are expected to look like the home team, with yellow shirts dotted from the bleachers to the ground.

Weather forecast in Miami

To no one’s surprise, the forecast calls for a typical summer afternoon and evening in Miami for Colombia’s showdown against Portugal. While brief thunderstorms may be expected, the overall forecast calls for a partly cloudy, humid afternoon leading up to the 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Around kickoff, the temperature is expected to range between 30°C and 32°C (86°F–90°F). For the time being, there are no threats of rain or lightning around kickoff or during the game. However, ironic as it may sound in the Sunshine State, with Miami’s weather, one can never know for certain.

Advertisement

Portugal up for a test

Although the Iberian country is used to warm temperatures and humidity, Portugal will be put to the test against Colombia at the 2026 World Cup. The Lusos played their first two games in a controlled environment, as they competed at Houston Stadium, which is enclosed and air-conditioned.

For the first time, they will be out in the elements, and by doing so in Miami, Ronaldo and company will be thrown straight into the gauntlet with no previous acclimatization.