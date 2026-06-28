Roberto Martinez defends Cristiano Ronaldo’s playing time, but admits Portugal may ‘make changes’ vs Croatia

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez addressed the media regarding Cristiano Ronaldo and the squad’s overall form following their group-stage finale draw against Colombia, shifting the focus forward to a heavyweight Round of 32 clash with Croatia.

Portugal have yet to silence the skeptics or look like a true heavyweight contender at the 2026 World Cup. Following a lackluster tie against Colombia, the Portuguese side leave the group stage with far more questions than answers, prompting manager Roberto Martinez to fiercely defend Cristiano Ronaldo while looking ahead to a grueling Round of 32 clash with Croatia.

Addressing the growing scrutiny surrounding Ronaldo, Martinez stoutly defended his decision to leave the 41-year-old icon on the pitch for the full 90 minutes. “Cristiano is a player who is used to being in the right place at the right time. He is incredibly disciplined in his positioning and creates vital space for his teammates. His physical and mental condition is absolutely not in question,“ Martinez told the media in his post-match press conference.

While Martinez dismissed critics taking aim at Ronaldo’s quiet night against Colombia, the manager did hint at tactical adjustments ahead of their win-or-go-home date with Croatia. “We may need to make changes in the next match, but we base every decision on the information and data we have at our disposal,” Martinez remarked.

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The draw also officially dashes any lingering fan hopes of a fairytale Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi quarterfinal showdown, as the results locked the legendary rivals onto opposite sides of the bracket. Instead, Portugal must focus on a dangerous Croatia squad that has completely rediscovered its rhythm after a brutal 4-2 opening-match loss to England, giving Martinez plenty of tactical headaches to sort out over the next few days.

Cristiano’s quiet night against Colombia

Throughout the group stage, Ronaldo’s legendary scoring prowess was on display only during a 5-0 rout of Uzbekistan, a victory that ultimately cushioned Portugal’s path to the knockout rounds. However, when facing stiffer competition in DR Congo and Colombia, the captain failed to make a significant impact, turning in some of the quietest statistical performances of his World Cup career.

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A closer look at his underlying numbers against Colombia highlights his struggles to influence the match:

Minutes Played: 90

Goals / Assists: 0 / 0

Shots (On Target): 1 (1)

Total Passes (Accurate): 24 (22)

Fouls Committed / Was Fouled: 1 / 2

Overall Match Rating: 4.5

This dip in form has predictably ignited a firestorm of media criticism. Pundits have been quick to compare Ronaldo’s quiet stretch to the explosive, tournament-defining performances of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland. Yet, as he has done his entire career, Cristiano now has the perfect opportunity to silence the noise when the lights shine brightest in the single-elimination rounds.

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When do Portugal and Croatia play?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will square off against Croatia in a blockbuster Round of 32 elimination match on Thursday, July 2, 2026. The high-stakes knockout clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM ET and will take place at Toronto Stadium (BMO Field) in Toronto, Canada.