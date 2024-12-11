Where to watch Fenerbahce vs Athletic Club live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

Fenerbahce will face off against Athletic Club in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 6 showdown for the 2024/25 season. Here’s everything you need to know about the kickoff time and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options for fans watching in the United States.

Athletic Club and Lazio currently lead the UEFA Europa League standings with an impressive 13 points out of a possible 15, showcasing their strong form on the European stage. Athletic Club, in particular, have been in excellent shape, excelling both in international play and La Liga.

The Spanish side aims to maintain its top position and will be pushing for a victory against Fenerbahce. The Turkish team, sitting on 8 points, is within striking distance of a Round of 16 spot, trailing by just two points. A win for Fenerbahce could significantly boost their chances of advancing.

When will the Fenerbahce vs Athletic Club match be played?

Fenerbahce take on Athletic Club this Wednesday, December 11, in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 6 clash. Set to kick off at 10:30 AM (ET).

Filip Kostic of Fenerbahce – IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Fenerbahce vs Athletic Club: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 AM

CT: 9:30 AM

MT: 8:30 AM

PT: 7:30 AM

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Athletic Club in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League clash between Fenerbahce and Athletic Club with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.