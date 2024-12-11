Trending topics:
Europa League

Where to watch Fenerbahce vs Athletic Club live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

Fenerbahce face Athletic Club in a Matchday 6 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Inaki Williams of Athletic Club
© IMAGO / PressinphotoInaki Williams of Athletic Club

By Leonardo Herrera

Fenerbahce will face off against Athletic Club in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 6 showdown for the 2024/25 season. Here’s everything you need to know about the kickoff time and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options for fans watching in the United States.

[Watch Fenerbahce vs Athletic Club online in the US on Paramount+]

Athletic Club and Lazio currently lead the UEFA Europa League standings with an impressive 13 points out of a possible 15, showcasing their strong form on the European stage. Athletic Club, in particular, have been in excellent shape, excelling both in international play and La Liga.

The Spanish side aims to maintain its top position and will be pushing for a victory against Fenerbahce. The Turkish team, sitting on 8 points, is within striking distance of a Round of 16 spot, trailing by just two points. A win for Fenerbahce could significantly boost their chances of advancing.

Advertisement

When will the Fenerbahce vs Athletic Club match be played?

Fenerbahce take on Athletic Club this Wednesday, December 11, in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 6 clash. Set to kick off at 10:30 AM (ET).

Advertisement
Filip Kostic of Fenerbahce – IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Filip Kostic of Fenerbahce – IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Fenerbahce vs Athletic Club: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 AM

CT: 9:30 AM

MT: 8:30 AM

PT: 7:30 AM

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Athletic Club in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League clash between Fenerbahce and Athletic Club with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Mike Tomlin finds replacement for Russell Wilson if George Pickens is out with Steelers
NFL

Mike Tomlin finds replacement for Russell Wilson if George Pickens is out with Steelers

Russell Wilson, Mike Tomlin and Steelers lose star player for game with Eagles
NFL

Russell Wilson, Mike Tomlin and Steelers lose star player for game with Eagles

Mike Tyson makes stunning revelation about his bout with Jake Paul
Boxing

Mike Tyson makes stunning revelation about his bout with Jake Paul

NBA News: 76ers’ Paul George reveals the exact moment when his friendship with Chris Paul fell apart
NBA

NBA News: 76ers’ Paul George reveals the exact moment when his friendship with Chris Paul fell apart

Better Collective Logo