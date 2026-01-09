Lamar Jackson could get new HC fast as Ravens completed interview with possible John Harbaugh replacement

The Baltimore Ravens are focused on getting the right head coach for Lamar Jackson. After firing John Harbaugh, the team went ahead and interviewed one of the most sought out offensive coordinators in the NFL.

The Ravens will try to get an offensive-minded coach, although not an imperative factor. Still, the team completed an interview with Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak. He’s guided the Seahawks to have a top three scoring offense in the 2025 NFL season.

He also loves to implement a good running game. Without having guys like Derrick Henry or Lamar Jackson, the Seahawks were borderline a top 10 running offense and also had the eighth-best passing offense.

The focus is offense, but defensive minds are also getting interviewed

Since Mike Macdonald left to become the Seahawks head coach, the Ravens have also suffered quite a bit on the defensive side, regardless of how good the roster is. Hence, it’s not shocking to see they are also scheduled to interview some defensive-minded coaches.

For instance, they are interviewing Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. The Ravens are also looking at people with experience to replace John Harbaugh. Hence their scheduled interview with Chiefs OC Matt Nagy also making a lot of sense.

The Ravens have a lot of leverage

It’s not every day that a team with such a loaded roster has a HC vacancy. Even more rare to see that said team has a two-time MVP quarterback in the middle of his prime. Lamar Jackson is the shiniest object possible this offseason. Therefore, the Ravens have big leverage in giving the coacches a chance to win immediately. John Harbaugh set the record straight on his future, and the Ravens are trying to get his replacement as soon as possible.

