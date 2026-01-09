Where to watch Oregon vs Indiana live in the USA: CFP Semifinals Peach Bowl

Oregon and Indiana will face each other in the CFP Semifinals Peach Bowl. Here you’ll find all the key details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming information, so you don’t miss a moment of this marquee showdown.

[Watch Oregon vs Indiana online in the US on Fubo]

Friday night in Atlanta features a blockbuster College Football Playoff semifinal as unbeaten Indiana (14-0) meets Oregon (13-1) in a high-stakes rematch of their October clash. The spotlight falls on quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore.

Both young stars are projected as top NFL Draft picks, and the helped Indiana ride a dominant win over Alabama and Oregon get a shutout of Texas Tech. With a national title berth hanging in the balance, don’t miss this must-watch showdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Oregon vs Indiana match be played?

Oregon face Indiana in the CFP Semifinals Peach Bowl this Friday, January 9, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

Dante Moore of the Oregon Ducks – Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Advertisement

see also Bill Belichick receives encouraging news and a reason to stay at UNC amid NFL, Giants rumors

Oregon vs Indiana: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Oregon vs Indiana in the USA

Don’t miss the 2026 college football showdown between Oregon and Indiana streaming live on Fubo. You can also catch the action on ESPN.