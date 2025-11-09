Trending topics:
Brasileirao

Where to watch Flamengo vs Santos live in the USA: Brasileirao 2025

Flamengo will face off against Santos in Matchday 33 of the Brasileirao 2025. Fans in the USA can follow all the action with full kickoff times and broadcast information available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Neymar of Santos
© Mauro Horita/Getty ImagesNeymar of Santos

Flamengo and Santos will face each other in the Matchday 33 of the Brasileirao 2025. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

One of the weekend’s marquee matchups in the Brasileirão pits Santos against powerhouse Flamengo in what promises to be a high-stakes clash. After a tough defeat against league leaders Palmeiras, Santos now face another title contender while fighting to escape the relegation zone.

Neymar Jr.’s squad needs a turnaround to keep their survival hopes alive, while Flamengo, sitting on 65 points and just three behind Palmeiras, must grab all three points to keep their championship push on track.

Advertisement

When will the Flamengo vs Santos match be played?

Flamengo receive Santos in a Matchday 33 clash of the Brasileirao 2025 this Sunday, November 9. The match is set to kick off at 4:30 PM (ET).

Giorgian De Arrascaeta of Flamengo – Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

Giorgian De Arrascaeta of Flamengo – Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

Advertisement

Flamengo vs Santos: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM
CT: 3:30 PM
MT: 2:30 PM
PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Flamengo vs Santos in the USA

This Brasileirao 2025 game between Flamengo and Santos will be broadcast live in the USA on Premiere.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Sao Paulo vs Flamengo live in the USA: Brasileirao 2025
Soccer

Where to watch Sao Paulo vs Flamengo live in the USA: Brasileirao 2025

Where to watch Racing Club vs Flamengo in the USA: 2025 Copa Libertadores
Soccer

Where to watch Racing Club vs Flamengo in the USA: 2025 Copa Libertadores

Where to watch Flamengo vs Racing Club in the USA: 2025 Copa Libertadores
Soccer

Where to watch Flamengo vs Racing Club in the USA: 2025 Copa Libertadores

Jerry Jones reportedly put a key condition on Micah Parsons trade
NFL

Jerry Jones reportedly put a key condition on Micah Parsons trade

Better Collective Logo