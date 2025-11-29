What happens if Flamengo win, tie or lose vs Palmeiras today in 2025 Copa Libertadores final?

Just as they did in 2021, Flamengo and Palmeiras are set to face each other again in the Copa Libertadores final, this time at the Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru. Everyone expects to watch a great game this afternoon, with both teams striving to be crowned champion for the fourth time in the tournament’s history.

Flamengo appear to be in better form heading into this contest. They currently lead the Brasileirao with 75 points and have won three of their last five matches. Furthermore, they hold a recent 3-2 victory over Palmeiras from their last league meeting.

Palmeiras are not navigating their best moment recently; they have failed to secure a win in their last five outings, recording two draws and three defeats. However, they hold the advantage of having won the 2021 final, defeating O Mengão 2-1 to lift their third Copa Libertadores trophy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This grand final will feature absent stars on both sides. Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira will be without three key players: starting goalkeeper Weverton, midfielder Lucas Evangelista, and forward Paulinho, who are all injured.

Paulinho #10 of Palmeiras. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Filipe Luís’s Flamengo will be without suspended Gonzalo Plata and star striker Pedro who was ruled out for the rest of the season with a ruptured left biceps femoris.

Advertisement

What happens if Flamengo beat Palmeiras?

see also 2025 Copa Libertadores final prize money: How much do the champions get?

Should Flamengo secure a victory in Lima, they will be crowned champions of the 2025 Copa Libertadores, earning their fourth title in history. Additionally, they will secure the ticket to contest the Derby of the Americas against Cruz Azul on December 13th, looking for a spot in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final.

Advertisement

What happens if Flamengo and Palmeiras tie?

If the final in Peru ends in a draw after 90 minutes, the game will proceed to overtime, consisting of two 15-minute periods to decide the winner. Should the tie persist after the full 30 minutes of overtime, the 2025 Copa Libertadores champion will then be decided via a penalty shootout.

What happens if Flamengo lose to Palmeiras?

If O Verdão beat Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores final, then Palmeiras will be crowned champions, earning their fourth title in history, as they will also secure the ticket to face Cruz Azul in the Derby of the Americas.

Advertisement