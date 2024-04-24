Fortaleza and Boca Juniors clash on Thursday, April 25, on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana group stage. Find out here how and where to watch or live stream it for free in the United States.

The 2024 Copa Sudamericana will bring us a can’t-miss game this week when Fortaleza host Boca Juniors on Matchday 3 with the top spot in Group D on the line. Here, you will find everything you need to know to watch or live stream it.

The Brazilian side heads into this clash atop the group standings holding a perfect record with two wins in as many games. Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s men defeated Sportivo Trinidense 2-0 in Paraguay before putting five past Nacional Potosi at home.

The Argentine giants arrive in this fixture in high spirits too, as they come from eliminating lifelong rivals River Plate in the Argentine Copa de la Liga playoffs. Boca won their last Sudamericana fixture against Trinidense as well, but are trailing Fortaleza in the table as they drew with Nacional Potosi in the opening round.

When will the Fortaleza vs Boca Juniors match be played?

Fortaleza and Boca Juniors will face each other on Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana Group Stage on Thursday, April 25, at 8:00 PM (ET).

Fortaleza vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch Fortaleza vs Boca Juniors in the USA

The 2024 CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana game between Fortaleza and Boca Juniors will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS.