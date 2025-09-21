Why is Lamine Yamal not playing for Barcelona vs Getafe today, September 21?

FC Barcelona have navigated a challenging start to the 2025-26 season to remain undefeated. Recently, they have hit their stride, delivering stellar performances on both offense and defense in their last two matches. As they face Getafe today in LaLiga’s Matchday 5, the Culers aim to extend their winning streak. However, the absence of Lamine Yamal in attack presents a significant hurdle for the team.

Following a grueling stint in the UEFA World Cup qualifiers, Lamine Yamal has been sidelined with pubic discomfort. Hansi Flick revealed that the 18-year-old star was already in pain before playing for Spain, but head coach Luis De La Fuente still opted to keep him on the field extensively. Consequently, he is out for three crucial games, with Yamal sitting out today’s match after mising previous clashes against Newcastle and Valencia.

According to DAZN, Lamine Yamal may return for Barcelona’s next match against Real Oviedo on September 25. The team evaluates his progress weekly, so his availability hinges on his recovery. Fortunately, his absence is not expected to be long-term, providing relief for Hansi Flick’s squad. While the team is performing well, the 18-year-old remains a vital component of its attacking strategy, having already scored two goals and two assists in just three games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barcelona may be the favorites going into today’s match, but Getafe are certainly one of the LaLiga sides that best competes against Hansi Flick’s team. In the last five games, head coach Jose Bordalas has managed to secure three draws against the Culers, showcasing his defensive strength. In addition, they are coming off three wins in their first four LaLiga games, proving themselves to be a very competitive team.

Barcelona players celebrating after Lamine Yamal scores a goal.

Advertisement

Barcelona predicted lineup vs Getafe

Not only Lamine Yamal, but also Alejandro Balde, Gavi, and Marc-André ter Stegen will miss FC Barcelona’s clash against Getafe. Pau Cubarsi’s participation remains uncertain due to knee issues. With these challenges, head coach Hansi Flick may stick to a lineup similar to their last game, while making specific strategic adjustments.

Advertisement

see also Where to watch Barcelona vs Getafe live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

With this in mind, Barcelona could lineup as follows: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, Gerard Martin; Marc Casado, Pedri; Raphinha, Dani Olmo, Marcus Rashford; Ferran Torres.

Advertisement

Getafe predicted lineup vs Barcelona

Getafe face Barcelona with a crucial absence, as Juanmi will sit out the match. However, head coach Jose Bordalas has avoided any other injury woes and will likely stick with the lineup that has brought success at the start of the 2025-26 season. He counts on Adrian Liso and Borja Mayoral to spearhead the attack once again.

Considering this, Getafe could play as follows: Davis Soria; Kiko Femenia, Dakonam Djene, Abdel Abqar, Domingos Duarte, Diego Rico; Luis Milla, Mario Martin, Mauro Arambarri; Adrian Liso, Borja Mayoral.

Advertisement