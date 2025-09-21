Where to watch Barcelona vs Getafe live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Barcelona will face off against Getafe in a Matchday 5 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Barcelona vs Getafe online in the US on Fubo]

Barcelona enter the weekend aiming to close the gap on archrival Real Madrid, who sit alone at the top with a perfect 15 points from five matches following their win over Espanyol. Sitting five points back, Barça need a victory to cut the margin to just two.

However, their rivals Getafe won’t make it easy. After three wins in their first four outings, they’ve been one of the early surprises of the season and could tighten the race at the top with another strong result.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Barcelona vs Getafe match be played?

Barcelona take on Getafe on Sunday, September 21, for the Matchday 5 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Christantus Uche of Getafe CF – David Ramos/Getty Images

Advertisement

Barcelona vs Getafe: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

see also Marcus Rashford joins Lionel Messi in exclusive group with brace for Barcelona in Champions League

How to watch Barcelona vs Getafe in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Getafe in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.