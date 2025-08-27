Where to watch Grimsby Town vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Trending topics:
Grimsby Town will face Manchester United for the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup second round. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or via stream, with viewing options available in your country.

By Leonardo Herrera

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesBruno Fernandes of Manchester United

Grimsby Town take on Manchester United in the second round of the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know to tune this game live.

[Watch Grimsby Town vs Manchester United online in the US on Paramount+]

Manchester United open their Carabao Cup campaign looking for a spark after a sluggish Premier League start that’s seen them collect just one point from their first two matches. The Red Devils view the tournament as a chance to rebuild confidence and momentum.

They now face Grimsby Town, a League Two side eager to make headlines with an upset. While United enter as heavy favorites, Grimsby will embrace the underdog role and look to push Amorim’s squad in what could be a defining moment early in the season.

When will the Grimsby Town vs Manchester United match be played?

Grimsby Town play against Manchester United for the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup second round this Wednesday, August 27. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Grimsby Town vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Grimsby Town vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Carabao Cup clash between Grimsby Town and Manchester United live in the USA on Paramount+.

