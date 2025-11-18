Where to watch Haiti vs Nicaragua live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Haiti will square off with Nicaragua in a Matchday 6 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Haiti vs Nicaragua online in the US on Paramount+]

Haiti enters a pivotal showdown with a legitimate shot at reaching the World Cup for the first time since their iconic 1974 appearance, riding the momentum of a gritty 1-0 win over Costa Rica that pushed them to eight points—level with Honduras but trailing on goal difference.

Honduras still has business to handle against Costa Rica, keeping Haiti firmly in the hunt, and the Haitians now turn their focus to a Nicaragua side coming off a strong 2-0 win over Honduras, a result that boosted pride but not their qualification hopes as they close out the campaign playing only for formality.

When will the Haiti vs Nicaragua match be played?

Haiti will face Nicaragua this Tuesday, November 18, for Matchday 6 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. The match is set to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Marco Figueroa coach of Nicaragua – Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images

Haiti vs Nicaragua: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Haiti vs Nicaragua in the USA

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Haiti and Nicaragua will be available for viewers in the USA via Paramount+.