Where to watch Nicaragua vs Honduras live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Nicaragua and Honduras face each other in a Matchday 5 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

Honduras stands on the brink of a historic moment, with a potential return to the World Cup within reach this Matchday. A win, coupled with a draw between Costa Rica and Haiti, would clinch the top spot for the Catrachos and seal their long-awaited qualification.

Standing in their way is Nicaragua, fighting to stay alive in the race. The Nicaraguans must earn a victory and hope for a stalemate in the other matchup to keep their dreams intact, knowing this could be their last shot at survival.

When will the Nicaragua vs Honduras match be played?

Nicaragua face Honduras this Thursday, November 13, for Matchday 5 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. The match is set to kick off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Junior Arteaga of Nicaragua – Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images

Nicaragua vs Honduras: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Nicaragua vs Honduras in the USA

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Nicaragua and Honduras will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: Paramount+, Universo and Telemundo.