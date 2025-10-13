Where to watch Costa Rica vs Nicaragua live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Costa Rica and Nicaragua will face each other on Matchday 4 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

Costa Rica’s World Cup qualifying campaign has gotten off to a shaky start, with three straight draws dropping the group favorite into second place and putting pressure on them to finally deliver a win.

The Ticos need all three points against a desperate Nicaragua side fighting to stay alive after a crushing 3-0 loss to Haiti. For Nicaragua, another setback would all but end their hopes of advancing, making this matchup a must-win battle for both teams.

When will the Costa Rica vs Nicaragua match be played?

Costa Rica play against Nicaragua this Monday, October 13, for Matchday 4 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. The match is set to kick off at 10:00 PM (ET).

Byron Bonilla of Nicaragua in a game with Argentina – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Costa Rica vs Nicaragua: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Costa Rica vs Nicaragua in the USA

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Costa Rica and Nicaragua will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options are Paramount+, Universo, Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video and CBS Sports Network.