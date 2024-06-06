Honduras and Cuba are set to face each other in the first matchday of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Concacaf Qualifiers today at the National Chelato Ucles Stadium. Here you will find all the details to watch this game live in the USA.

The journey to play in the next World Cup has begun, and the CONCACAF teams are ready. This edition has greater opportunity, as the United States, Canada, and Mexico have already secured their spots as host countries. Today, it’s Honduras and Cuba‘s turn to face each other in the qualifiers in Tegucigalpa. In this article, you’ll find all the information on where to watch this game live in the USA.

Both teams share Group A with Bermuda, Antigua and Barbuda, and the Cayman Islands. The Hondurans are aiming for their fourth consecutive victory after delivering an outstanding performance in the last CONCACAF Nations League.

Cuba suffered a 4-0 defeat the last time they faced Honduras in October of last year, so they will be looking to avoid a repeat of that result. The Cuban team won their only match this year, 1-0 against Nicaragua.

When will the Honduras vs Cuba match be played?

The game between Honduras vs Cuba will be played this Thursday, June 6, at 8:30 PM (ET).

Honduras vs Cuba: Time by the state in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Honduras vs Cuba live in the USA via Fanatiz PPV

The match between Honduras and Cuba can be watched live on Pay-Per-View through Fanatiz. To access this service, you will need to subscribe and enjoy the event in Spanish, English, or with stadium sound.