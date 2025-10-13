Where to watch Iceland vs France live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Iceland will square off against France in a Matchday 4 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

France continued their dominant run in the qualifiers with a convincing win over Azerbaijan, solidifying their spot at the top of the group and moving closer to what looks like an inevitable direct qualification.

Their next challenge comes against Iceland, who are reeling from a costly 5-3 home defeat to Ukraine — a setback that hurt their push for second place. Still, a strong performance against the group leaders could breathe new life into Iceland’s campaign.

When will the Iceland vs France match be played?

Iceland will play against France this Monday, October 13, for Matchday 4 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Andri Gudjohnsen of Iceland – Rafal Oleksiewicz/Getty Images

Iceland vs France: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Iceland vs France in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Iceland and France will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, ViX.