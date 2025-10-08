Mbappe’s France teammate warns Messi’s Argentina and Yamal’s Spain ahead of 2026 World Cup

With the 2026 World Cup drawing closer, national teams across the globe are gearing up for the tournament that will take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. While several nations have already booked their spots, European teams continue to battle for qualification. Amid that fight, one of Kylian Mbappe’s France teammates has sent a clear warning to Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Lamine Yamal’s Spain.

France kicked off their European qualifying campaign in strong fashion last month, earning a 2–0 win on the road against Ukraine and a 2–1 victory at home over Iceland. Les Bleus will now face Azerbaijan in Paris on Friday, October 10, before visiting Iceland again on Monday, October 13.

Ahead of those fixtures, Arsenal defender William Saliba addressed the media and was asked about the recent dominance of Argentina and Spain — and didn’t hesitate to issue a bold message.

“The World Cup is in eight months. Spain and Argentina did win the last two major tournaments (World Cup and UEFA Euro), that’s true. But they don’t scare us. I hope we qualify and get our revenge at the World Cup,” Saliba explained.

William Saliba during the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final match against Spain. (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The French center-back also spoke about his encounters with Chelsea’s Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez in the Premier League. “So far, I haven’t lost against him with Arsenal. In a way, I’ve already taken my revenge through Arsenal,” he said with a laugh. “But it’s true — when a team beats you, the only thing you want is to face them again”.

France aiming for direct qualification

Didier Deschamps team is looking to replicate their strong September form and secure two more wins that could seal direct qualification for the World Cup as early as this month.

Under UEFA’s qualifying format, the 12 group winners will automatically book their tickets to the tournament. With nine points already on the board, another perfect window could push France to 12 points — potentially out of reach for the rest of Group D, which also includes Iceland (3), Ukraine (1), and Azerbaijan (1).