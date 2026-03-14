Where to watch Chivas vs Santos Laguna live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Chivas will receive Santos Laguna in a Liga MX Clausura 2026 Matchday 11 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Chivas vs Santos Laguna online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

After snapping a two-game losing streak in Matchday 10, Chivas Guadalajara climbed to 21 points and stayed within striking distance of the league summit, where Cruz Azul currently lead with 25.

Up next, Chivas meet Santos Laguna, who sit at the bottom of the standings with just five points from 10 matches, giving Guadalajara a prime opportunity to keep building momentum and continue their chase for the top spot.

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When will the Chivas vs Santos Laguna match be played?

Chivas play against Santos Laguna in the Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 this Saturday, March 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:05 PM (ET).

Emmanuel Echeverria of Santos – Francisco Vega/Getty Images

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Chivas vs Santos Laguna: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:05 PM

CT: 6:05 PM

MT: 5:05 PM

PT: 4:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Santos Laguna in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Chivas and Santos Laguna will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Telemundo and Universo.