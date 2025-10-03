Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami are in pursuit of a former Real Madrid player on a free transfer

Inter Miami find themselves in a crucial stage of the MLS season, battling near the top of the standings in a tightly contested table separated by just a few points. To strengthen their squad and give Lionel Messi more support, Inter Miami are targeting a former Real Madrid player.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the MLS club are making a serious push. “Inter Miami in talks for surprise move to sign Sergio Reguilon! Negotiations well underway to join MLS side on free transfer after leaving Spurs in July. Reguilon, expected to accept as he see Inter Miami as best option despite multiple proposals on the table,” Romano reported.

Reguilon would join Inter Miami as a free agent after parting ways with Tottenham, where his career had declined in recent seasons. Once seen as one of Spain’s brightest prospects at left back, Reguilon struggled to find consistency and was criticized for mediocre performances in his most recent campaigns.

The defender’s peak years came during his early spell at Tottenham, with flashes of promise at Real Madrid, and most notably during his loan at Sevilla, where he played a key role in their UEFA Europa League triumph. Reguilon was once projected to become a star after rising through Madrid’s youth system, but his career trajectory has not matched those expectations.

Reguilon’s journey

Sergio Reguilon’s career began at Real Madrid’s famed academy, “La Fabrica,” where he was developed as a left back. He made his first-team debut in 2018 under Santiago Solari, showing promise with his energy and attacking runs. However, competition for the left-back spot prevented him from establishing himself as a regular starter in Madrid.

His breakout came during a loan spell at Sevilla in the 2019-20 season under Julen Lopetegui. Reguilon thrived in La Liga, standing out for his pace and offensive contribution. His performances helped Sevilla capture the UEFA Europa League, raising his profile among Europe’s top clubs.

That success led to a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur in 2020, where Reguilon had an uneven stint. While he impressed at times with his energy and two-way play, managerial changes and inconsistency limited his impact. Despite moments of quality, he never reached the level many expected when he first arrived in England.

In recent years, Reguilon became a frequent loanee, with spells at Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, and Brentford. Although his form has dipped, he remains a reliable option with experience in both La Liga and the Premier League. His pace, attacking instincts, and top-level pedigree continue to make him a valued piece for clubs seeking depth at left back — and now Inter Miami could be his next soccer chapter.

