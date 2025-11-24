Where to watch Internacional vs Santos live in the USA: Brasileirao 2025

Internacional and Santos will face each other in the Matchday 35 of the Brasileirao 2025. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

In a high-pressure showdown with major survival implications, these two rivals collide in a matchup neither can afford to drop as the relegation battle tightens. Internacional enters the night on 40 points in 15th place, sitting just four points clear of Vitoria, the first club below the trapdoor.

Santos, powered by Neymar Jr., is in even deeper danger with only 37 points, clinging to the final safe spot above the drop. With both sides staring down a potential fall into the bottom zone, this clash shapes up as one of the defining fixtures in the race to stay afloat.

When will the Internacional vs Santos match be played?

Internacional play against Santos in a Matchday 35 clash of the Brasileirao 2025 this Monday, November 24. The match is set to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Bruno Gomes of Internacional – Lucas Figueiredo/Getty Images

Internacional vs Santos: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Internacional vs Santos in the USA

This Brasileirao 2025 game between Internacional and Santos will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz USA. Other options: Premiere.