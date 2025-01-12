Where to watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray live in the USA: 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig

Istanbul Basaksehir face off against Galatasaray in a Matchday 19 showdown in the 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig. Fans in the USA can stay connected to all the action, with the match available through multiple broadcast and streaming platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to watch this exciting encounter.

Galatasaray remain firmly in control of the Turkish Super Lig, holding a commanding lead with 47 points—eight clear of second-place Fenerbahce. Riding a four-game winning streak, the league leaders aim to keep their momentum alive.

However, they face a challenging test against Istanbul Basaksehir, who sit seventh with 26 points. Basaksehir, just four points shy of a cup qualification spot, see this as a crucial opportunity to make a statement while closing the gap in the standings.

When will the Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray match be played?

Istanbul Basaksehir take on Galatasaray for the 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig Matchday 19 this Sunday, January 12. The action is set to kick off at 11:00 AM (ET).

Krzysztof Piatek of Basaksehir celebrates with his teammate Dimitrios Pelkas – Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig clash between Istanbul Basaksehir and Galatasaray live in the USA, streaming on Fubo (free trial). Fans can also tune in through beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz.