Where to watch Galatasaray vs Liverpool in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Galatasaray will take on Liverpool in the League stage Matchday 2 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool
© Tom Dulat/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Liverpool

Galatasaray will face off against Liverpool in the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Galatasaray vs Liverpool online in the US on DAZN]

Liverpool and Galatasaray renew their historic rivalry on the European stage as both clubs look to rebound from tough domestic and continental setbacks. The Premier League leaders head into the matchup aiming to shake off a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace while also chasing a second straight win in the Champions League.

On the other side, Galatasaray, who suffered a humbling 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in their group opener, face a daunting challenge but will be determined to show resilience against one of Europe’s most in-form teams.

When will the Galatasaray vs Liverpool match be played?

Galatasaray take on Liverpool this Tuesday, September 30, in the league stage Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Mauro Icardi of Galatasaray – Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Galatasaray vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Galatasaray vs Liverpool in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Galatasaray and Liverpool. Catch all the action live on DAZNOther options: Paramount+.

