Why is Mohamed Salah not starting today for Liverpool vs Galatasaray in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League?

Liverpool take on Galatasaray in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League today, and fans are wondering why Mohamed Salah is not playing from the get-go for the Reds.

By Martín O’donnell

Mohamed Salah during the Champions League win over Atletico Madrid.
© Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah during the Champions League win over Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool continue their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League with a road game against Galatasaray today, hoping to build on their winning debut against Atletico Madrid at Anfield. Surprisingly, Mohamed Salah is starting on the bench this time.

The Egyptian star’s absence in the Reds’ lineup has taken many by surprise, considering that he played the full 90 minutes in the Premier League loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

With no reported injuries, the reason Salah is not starting against Galatasaray today appears to be a tactical decision by Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who’s opting for a different setup on this occasion.

Salah benched alongside Isak and Mac Allister vs Galatasaray

With Salah on the bench, Liverpool’s attacking trio will have stellar signing Florian Wirtz on the right wing, Cody Gakpo on the left wing, and Hugo Ekitike as striker. The Egyptian, however, won’t be the only notable absentee in the starting eleven against Galatasaray.

Mohamed Salah during practice.

Joining Salah on the bench will be Alexis Mac Allister and Alexander Isak, who joined the Merseyside club for a reported €145 million fee on deadline day. Here’s how Liverpool will line up against Galatasaray on Matchday 2 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League today:

Alisson Becker; Jeremie Frimpong, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones; Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Cody Gakpo.

