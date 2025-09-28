Trending topics:
Where to watch Italy U20 vs Australia U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Italy U20 take on Australia U20 in a Matchday 1 showdown of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

Italian flag
© Lintao Zhang/Getty ImagesItalian flag

Italy enters the tournament with renewed optimism as a new generation of young talent takes center stage, aiming to restore the Azzurri to the heights of international soccer after years of decline.

Their opening test comes against Australia U20, a side that may not carry the same level of expectation but has enough promise to create problems and turn the matchup into a far tougher battle than the odds suggest.

When will the Italy U20 vs Australia U20 match be played?

Italy U20 play against Australia U20 on Sunday, September 28, for the Matchday 1 of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Australian flags – Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

Australian flags – Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

Italy U20 vs Australia U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM
CT: 3:00 PM
MT: 2:00 PM
PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Italy U20 vs Australia U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Italy U20 and Australia U20 in the USA. Watch the match on FIFA+.

