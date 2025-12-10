Jordan Love reveals key factor that could help the Packers reach the NFL playoffs

Before the start of this NFL season, there was a lot of talk about how tight and competitive the NFC North would be — something that, heading into Week 15, has proven true. Still, Jordan Love knows that his Green Bay Packers hold a key advantage that could set them apart from the rest of their rivals on the road to the playoffs.

Specifically, the quarterback referred to how the offensive landscape changes when Christian Watson is on the field, given the explosiveness and dynamism the wide receiver can bring to every route in the offense.

“The biggest part of our offense is finding those explosive plays,” Love said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. “We got some big-time playmakers. Since Christian’s been back and gotten healthy, he’s been stepping up and making some huge plays. . . . Just the speed he has, his ability to create those yards after the catch is something not a lot of guys can do.”

The Packers have been highly productive since Watson’s return, averaging over 27 points per game with him on the field. After recovering from a torn ACL that forced him to miss several games early in the season, the wideout has scored five touchdowns in his last outings, proving to be a key piece in helping his team take the division lead.

Christian Watson #9 of the Green Bay Packers.

Watson’s impact on the Packers’ offense

Despite only appearing in 7 games this season for the Packers, Christian Watson has proven to be an explosive playmaker. In his limited action, he has amassed 25 receptions for 452 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Most notably, his big-play ability is highlighted by an elite 18.1 yards per reception average, showcasing his impact as a deep threat upon his return from injury.

WR Christian Watson of the Green Bay Packers

Green Bay has its eyes on the playoffs

The Packers’ latest win over the Bears gave the team a significant morale boost. Not only does it allow them to navigate the final stretch of the season with greater confidence, but it also cements their position as leaders of the NFC North.

According to the NFL’s official site, their chances of making the playoffs had risen to 93% ahead of Week 15. A win against the Broncos in Denver would push that number to 98%, virtually sealing their postseason berth.

NFC North current standings

Green Bay Packers (9-3)

Chicago Bears (9-4)

Detroit Lions (8-5)

Minnesota Vikings (5-8)