Where to watch Austria U17 vs Italy U17 live in the USA: 2025 U17 World Cup

Austria U17 will square off against Italy U17 in the 2025 U17 World Cup semifinals. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Austria U17 vs Italy U17 online in the US on Fubo]

The opening semifinal of the U17 World Cup brings two confident contenders into a high-stakes showdown, each riding a wave of consistency that has kept them in the title hunt from the start. Italy enters unbeaten after edging past every opponent with disciplined defending and timely execution.

They will now face Austria, who arrives with its own statement performance on the resume—highlighting a dominant 4–0 dismantling of England in the Round of 16. With a spot in the championship game on the line and Brazil or Portugal awaiting the survivor from a game that no fan will want to miss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Austria U17 vs Italy U17 match be played?

Austria U17 will face Italy U17 on Monday, November 24, for the 2025 U17 World Cup semifinals. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 AM (ET).

Austria fans hold up national flags – Julian Finney/Getty Images

Advertisement

Austria U17 vs Italy U17: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

How to watch Austria U17 vs Italy U17 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U17 World Cup match between Austria U17 and Italy U17 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: Fox Sports 2 and Telemundo.