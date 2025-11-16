Where to watch Italy vs Norway live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Italy will face off against Norway in a Matchday 10 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

Group I has effectively reached the finish line, and while the math hasn’t officially sealed the standings, the picture looks clear: Norway sits atop the table with 21 points and Italy trails with 18, creating a scenario where only a nine-goal Italian win would shake the order.

That unlikely margin turns this matchup into more of a tune-up than a pressure cooker, but it still carries a celebratory edge as Haaland’s Norway makes its long-awaited return to the World Cup stage.

When will the Italy vs Norway match be played?

Italy take on Norway this Sunday, November 16, for Matchday 10 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Sandro Tonali of Italy – Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Italy vs Norway: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Italy vs Norway in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Italy and Norway will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: FS1, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue and ViX.