Where to watch Juventus vs Parma live in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Juventus will face off against Parma in what will be the Matchday 10 of the 2024/2025 Serie A. USA fans won’t miss a beat, with the game available across multiple platforms, including major TV broadcast and streaming services. Find out here for all the viewing options.

Juventus heads into a crucial matchup with Parma after an electrifying 4-4 draw with Inter in the Derby d’Italia, a result that left them sitting on 17 points, five shy of Napoli at the top of Serie A. The Bianconeri will be eager to close the gap on first place and aim to capitalize on Parma’s struggles.

Parma, currently 17th with only 8 points, faces a tense battle to stay out of the relegation zone, sitting just three points above Genoa. Despite Juventus being the clear favorites, Parma will be desperate for a result to avoid slipping further down the standings.

When will the Juventus vs Parma match be played?

Juventus take on Parma in the Matchday 10 of the 2024-2025 Serie A this Wednesday, October 30. The showdown kicks off at 3:45 PM (ET).

Juventus vs Parma: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

How to watch Juventus vs Parma in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Juventus and Parma will be broadcast live in the USA on Paramount+.