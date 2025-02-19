Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will face many changes after losing the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. Given the big challenge posed by the salary cap, several names could leave the team.

At the moment, as expected, all the attention is on Travis Kelce and his possible retirement. The tight end has not made a final decision yet, but he is not the only case of uncertainty.

Patrick Mahomes could lose several teammates in free agency, including DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown, Trey Smith, Kareem Hunt, Charles Omenihu, Nick Bolton or Justin Reid. The good news is that one of them has made it clear that he doesn’t want to leave the Chiefs.

What Chiefs will be free agents in 2025?

Charles Omenihu hinted in a message posted on his social media that he wants to return to the Chiefs despite becoming a free agent. The defensive star is convinced that they can win another Super Bowl after the recent loss to the Eagles.

“Year six was a blast. I wish that we won. I appreciate Chiefs Kingdom for all the support. I wanted to bring the three-peat. I wanted to win a Super Bowl, but God had other plans. But we’ll be back. I can’t say much else. I appreciate the love. Cheers to year six. Year seven, we’re on the way.”

