Where to watch Los Angeles Galaxy vs Orlando City SC live in the USA: 2025 Leagues Cup

Los Angeles Galaxy will square off against Orlando City SC in the 2025 Leagues Cup third place game. With anticipation building, be sure to check the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the action live.

[Watch Los Angeles Galaxy vs Orlando City SC live in the USA on Apple TV]

Orlando City SC and the LA Galaxy are set to square off, both looking to claim third place after falling just short of the final. Orlando came in with momentum but was knocked out by Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in a 3-1 defeat.

On the other hand, the Galaxy battled hard before falling 2-0 to the Seattle Sounders. Now, with pride on the line, these two sides will clash in a matchup that decides who closes out the 2025 tournament on a stronger note.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Los Angeles Galaxy vs Orlando City SC match be played?

Los Angeles Galaxy face off against Orlando City SC this Sunday, August 31, in the 2025 Leagues Cup third place game, with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 PM (ET).

Edwin Cerrillo of Los Angeles Galaxy – Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Advertisement

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Orlando City SC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Galaxy vs Orlando City SC in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2025 Leagues Cup showdown between Los Angeles Galaxy and Orlando City SC in the USA. Other options: TUDN, DirecTV Stream.