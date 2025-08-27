Trending topics:
Leagues Cup

Where to watch LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders live in the USA: 2025 Leagues Cup

LA Galaxy face off against Seattle Sounders in the 2025 Leagues Cup semifinals. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Nouhou Tolo of Seattle Sounders
© Alika Jenner/Getty ImagesNouhou Tolo of Seattle Sounders

LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders will face each other in the 2025 Leagues Cup semifinals. With anticipation building, be sure to check the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the action live.

Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy collide in a high-stakes showdown, highlighting the stark contrast in their current trajectories. Seattle enter as the MLS powerhouse, dominating the league stage and establishing themselves as serious title contenders.

The Galaxy, a team with a storied past, are struggling this season at the bottom of the Western Conference. With the Leagues Cup emerging as their lone realistic shot at silverware, this matchup transforms into a must-win, do-or-die battle.

When will the LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders match be played?

LA Galaxy take on Seattle Sounders this Wednesday, August 27, in a 2025 Leagues Cup semifinals showdown, with kickoff scheduled for 10:45 PM (ET).

Gabriel Pec of Los Angeles Galaxy – Harry How/Getty Images

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:45 PM
CT: 9:45 PM
MT: 8:45 PM
PT: 7:45 PM

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2025 Leagues Cup showdown between LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders in the USA. Other options: UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
