Where to watch LAFC vs Colorado Rapids live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup

LAFC play against Colorado Rapids for the 2024 Leagues Cup semifinal. Stay tuned for all-encompassing coverage, including kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

Los Angeles FC will face off against the Colorado Rapids in the 2024 Leagues Cup semifinal, promising a must-watch showdown. Fans across the USA should mark their calendars and stay tuned for local listings and streaming options to catch all the live action.

Los Angeles FC have lived up to its billing as a top contender for the title, making their presence in the semifinals no surprise. The team has demonstrated dominant form throughout the knockout stage, cruising through their matches with impressive results. LAFC decisively defeated Austin 2-0, trounced the SJ Earthquakes 4-1, and wrapped up their quarterfinals campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders.

Their performance has solidified their reputation as a formidable force in the competition. However, LAFC now faces a more challenging test as they prepare to take on the Colorado Rapids. While the Rapids were not initially seen as serious title contenders, their recent victory over Club America have proven their credentials.

When will the LAFC vs Colorado Rapids match be played?

LAFC are set to take on the Colorado Rapids in the 2024 Leagues Cup semifinal this Wednesday, August 21, with kickoff scheduled for 10:00 PM (ET).

LAFC vs Colorado Rapids: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch LAFC vs Colorado Rapids in the USA

Get ready for an intense showdown as LAFC take on the Colorado Rapids in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Don’t miss a moment of the action—tune in live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.

