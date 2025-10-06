Former Lionel Messi coach nearing MLS return to compete against Inter Miami

Inter Miami, though not a traditional MLS powerhouse, have rapidly ascended the league’s ranks, reaching the playoffs in consecutive years to showcase their growing competitiveness. Key to this success has been the impactful leadership of Javier Mascherano, building on the groundwork laid by previous head coaches. Now, in a compelling twist, a former Lionel Messi coach is nearing to clash with the Herons in the upcoming season.

According to reports by German Garcia and Agustin Malves for TYC Sports, Gerardo Martino has verbally agreed to become the head coach of Los Angeles FC for the next MLS season. However, Tom Bogert notes that the franchise hasn’t finalized its decision yet, as other candidates are still in contention. For that reason, his comeback to the league is yet to be decided.

Gerardo Martino made a strong impact at Inter Miami, joining in July 2023 and serving for 496 days. During his MLS tenure, the Herons not only secured their first-ever titles—the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield—but also achieved a remarkable 52.24% win rate. This set a club record that remained until the arrival of Javier Mascherano.

Gerardo Martino reveals key details behind his departure from Inter Miami

Gerardo Martino unexpectedly announced his resignation from Inter Miami in November 2024 despite a successful stint with the team. When asked about his decision, he stated, “For strictly personal reasons, I have to leave Miami. We cannot return next year. I need to be in Rosario for personal reasons. I repeat,” according to Diario As.

Gerardo Martino and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami during a friendly game.

Although Gerardo’s departure from Inter Miami surprised many, he disclosed who first knew about his decision. “I want to be precise. Five or six days after the elimination, I met with Raúl, spoke with Leo, and spoke with Jorge. They were the first to know the news. We were getting along very well until, I think, Tuesday, when I still hadn’t spoken with the players,” he said, as reported by Diario As.

Gerardo Martino faces big challenges in potential move to LAFC

Los Angeles FC have quickly risen to prominence in MLS, clinching the championship in just their seventh season. This success came under head coach Steve Cherundolo, who made history as the first to win both the Supporters’ Shield and the MLS Cup in his inaugural year. With such accomplishments setting the bar high, Gerardo Martino faces a formidable challenge in making his own mark in case of joining the franchise.

Despite the formidable challenge ahead, LAFC boast a highly competitive roster poised to contend for every title. With the dynamic duo of Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-min spearheading the attack, their offense has the potential to be a game-changer. Should Gerardo Martino confirm his arrival, these stars could be instrumental in driving the team’s ambitious project forward.