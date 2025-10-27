Lionel Messi misses out on MLS award with Son Heung-min emerging victorious

The MLS announced on Monday that the 2025 AT&T Goal of the Year, decided by fan voting, was awarded to LAFC forward Heung-Min Son, who edged out Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi for the honor. The South Korean star earned the award for his spectacular free-kick goal against FC Dallas on August 23, curling the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box and leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

The strike marked Son’s first goal for LAFC, coming in just his third match since joining the club from Tottenham Hotspur on August 6. The 33-year-old’s precise execution and flair instantly made an impression among MLS fans and his new teammates.

Although the match in Dallas ended in a 1-1 draw, Son’s opener in the sixth minute brought even the home crowd to its feet. His arrival sparked a turnaround for LAFC, who finished third in the Western Conference. In only 10 matches, Son tallied nine goals and three assists, while his jersey became the second-best seller across the entire league — an impressive feat considering he joined late in the season.

The MLS AT&T Goal of the Year has been awarded annually since 1996, recognizing the most outstanding strike of the season through fan voting on the league’s official website.

Heung Min Son of the Los Angles Football Club.

The form in which Son arrived in MLS

Son joined LAFC after a decade-long run with Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League, where he scored 173 goals and provided 101 assists in all competitions. During that time, he became the first Asian player to win the Premier League Golden Boot, accomplishing the milestone in the 2021–22 season.

Messi misses out on the award

Lionel Messi’s nominated goal came against CF Montreal on Matchday 22 of the MLS season. Starting near midfield, the Inter Miami captain weaved through the entire opposing defense before finishing with a spectacular solo strike — a moment many fans believed was worthy of winning the honor.

Despite missing out on the Goal of the Year, Messi still closed the 2025 regular season on a high note, securing his first MLS Golden Boot on the final matchday and adding yet another personal accolade to his legendary career.