Where to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Liverpool will square off against Arsenal in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

Matchday 3 of the Premier League delivers a showdown with title-race implications as Arsenal and Liverpool collide in a clash that feels like an early-season final. Both clubs enter with perfect starts, as the Gunners handled Manchester United and Leeds

The Reds, on the other hand, rolled past Bournemouth and Newcastle. With the league lead on the line and two of Europe’s top sides meeting head-to-head, this matchup has all the ingredients to be one of the season’s defining battles.

When will the Liverpool vs Arsenal match be played?

Liverpool play against Arsenal this Sunday, August 31, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 3. Kickoff is set for 11:30 AM (ET).

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool – George Wood/Getty Images

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Liverpool and Arsenal in the USA on Fubo. Other options: USA Network, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.