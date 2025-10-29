Where to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Liverpool will square off with Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know to tune this game live.

This fourth-round Carabao Cup clash stands out as the marquee matchup, with recent history adding extra fuel to the rivalry. Crystal Palace stunned Liverpool in the last Community Shield and repeated the feat on Matchday 6 of the Premier League, leaving the Reds desperate to turn the tide.

With Liverpool riding a four-game league skid, this contest offers a crucial chance for redemption, while Palace enter knowing another statement win could solidify their growing dominance over one of England’s biggest clubs.

When will the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match be played?

Liverpool face Crystal Palace for the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup fourth round this Wednesday, October 29. The action is set to kick off at 3:45 PM (ET).

Eddie Nketiah of Crystal Palace – Clive Mason/Getty Images

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Carabao Cup clash between Liverpool and Crystal Palace live in the USA on Paramount+.