Where to watch Winter Olympics 2026 Opening Ceremony live in the USA

Don’t miss a moment of the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony. Below, you’ll find all the key information, including the date, location, start time, and options to watch or stream the event live in the United States.

By Leonardo Herrera

The Olympic rings in Cortina
The 2026 Winter Olympics begin, with what is expected to be a spectacular Opening Ceremony. Make sure you won’t miss single detail. Here’s all the key information, including the date, time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Winter Olympics 2026 live in the USA on Peacock]

The 2026 Winter Olympics are officially underway, opening a highly anticipated showcase of world-class winter sports. U.S. icon Lindsey Vonn headlines the early buzz after confirming she will compete despite a ruptured ACL suffered in a pre-Games crash, adding instant drama to the event.

Team USA brings its largest delegation ever with 232 athletes, including 98 returning Olympians and multiple medal winners, setting the stage for a memorable Games. Don’t miss the Opening Ceremony as the action on snow and ice begins.

When will the Winter Olympics 2026 Opening Ceremony take place?

The Winter Olympics 2026 Opening Ceremony will take place this Friday, February 6 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Cesc Fabregas, Head Coach of Como 1907, holds the Olympic Flame – Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Winter Olympics 2026 Opening Ceremony: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM
CT: 1:00 PM
MT: 12:00 PM
PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Winter Olympics 2026 Opening Ceremony in the USA

This Winter Olympics 2026 Opening Ceremony will be broadcast in the United States on Peacock. Other options: NBC.

