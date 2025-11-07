Where to watch Mexico U17 vs Ivory Coast U17 live in the USA: 2025 U17 World Cup

Mexico U17 and Ivory Coast U17 will face each other in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2025 U17 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Mexico U17 vs Ivory Coast U17 online in the US on Fubo]

Mexico’s U17 squad is gearing up for their second match at the World Cup, hungry to make an impression on the global stage. Following the U20 team’s quarterfinal exit that still earned praise for its style and effort, the younger side enters this tournament with similar ambitions.

Securing a spot in the Round of 16 remains the main goal, but that path won’t be easy as they chase their first win against a formidable Ivory Coast team known for consistently developing elite talent and fielding strong, competitive squads in every age group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Mexico U17 vs Ivory Coast U17 match be played?

Mexico U17 will take on Ivory Coast U17 on Friday, November 7, for the Matchday 2 of the 2025 U17 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 9:45 AM (ET).

Ivory Coast flag – Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Advertisement

Mexico U17 vs Ivory Coast U17: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:45 AM

CT: 8:45 AM

MT: 7:45 AM

PT: 6:45 AM

How to watch Mexico U17 vs Ivory Coast U17 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U17 World Cup match between Mexico U17 and Ivory Coast U17 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One and Fox Sports 2.