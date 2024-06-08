Mexico faces its last challenge before the 2024 Copa America against Brazil. Here's how to watch live this International Friendly match in the USA.

The International Friendly matches are done for Mexico. In its last challenge, the Tricolor will face Brazil, in a very attractive game that everyone will be following closely, which is why here’s the information on how to watch it live in the USA.

The 2024 Copa America is just around the corner. Ten CONMEBOL nations and six invited countries from Concacaf will compete for one of the most sought-after trophies in soccer.

Mexico has struggled under coach Jaime Lozano, and it seems like the Copa America will be a decisive tournament for his tenure. Now, he will face one of his biggest challenges so far: Brazil.

When will the Mexico vs Brazil match be played?

This International Friendly game between Mexico and Brazil will be played this Saturday, June 8 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Mexico vs Brazil: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Brazil in the USA

This International Friendly between the Mexico and Brazil game will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes, Univision.