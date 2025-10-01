Trending topics:
Champions League

Where to watch Monaco vs Manchester City in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Monaco will face Manchester City in the League stage Matchday 2 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Erling Haaland of Manchester City
© Jan Kruger/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Manchester City

Monaco will play against Manchester City in the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Monaco vs Manchester City online in the US on Paramount+]

Manchester City opened their Champions League campaign with a tough 2-0 loss to reigning Serie A champions Napoli, putting early pressure on Pep Guardiola’s squad to respond quickly in the group stage.

Erling Haaland and company now turn their attention to Monaco, a dangerous Ligue 1 side eager to bounce back after a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Club Brugge in their opener, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash where both teams are desperate to get on track.

Advertisement

When will the Monaco vs Manchester City match be played?

Monaco take on Manchester City this Wednesday, October 1, in the league stage Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Maghnes Akliouche of AS Monaco – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Maghnes Akliouche of AS Monaco – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Advertisement

Monaco vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Monaco vs Manchester City in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Monaco and Manchester City. Catch all the action live on Paramount+Other options: UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream and ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Where to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League
Soccer

Where to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Why is Romelu Lukaku not playing for Napoli vs Man City in Champions League today?
Soccer

Why is Romelu Lukaku not playing for Napoli vs Man City in Champions League today?

Oilers announce trade to boost key area for McDavid with little salary cap impact
NHL

Oilers announce trade to boost key area for McDavid with little salary cap impact

Better Collective Logo