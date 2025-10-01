Where to watch Monaco vs Manchester City in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Monaco will play against Manchester City in the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Monaco vs Manchester City online in the US on Paramount+]

Manchester City opened their Champions League campaign with a tough 2-0 loss to reigning Serie A champions Napoli, putting early pressure on Pep Guardiola’s squad to respond quickly in the group stage.

Erling Haaland and company now turn their attention to Monaco, a dangerous Ligue 1 side eager to bounce back after a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Club Brugge in their opener, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash where both teams are desperate to get on track.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Monaco vs Manchester City match be played?

Monaco take on Manchester City this Wednesday, October 1, in the league stage Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Maghnes Akliouche of AS Monaco – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Advertisement

Monaco vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Monaco vs Manchester City in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Monaco and Manchester City. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream and ViX.