Where to watch Monaco vs Tottenham in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Monaco and Tottenham will face each other in the league stage Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

Tottenham and Monaco enter this matchup in contrasting form. The Spurs have collected four points from their first two outings, though a 2-2 draw at Bodo Glimt left fans wanting more from the favored English side.

Tottenham will now look to secure another victory to keep pace near the top of the group, while Monaco, sitting on just one point after a hard-fought draw against Manchester City, are under pressure to deliver their first win and stay alive in the race.

When will the Monaco vs Tottenham match be played?

Monaco face Tottenham this Wednesday, October 22, in the league stage Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Monaco vs Tottenham: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Monaco vs Tottenham in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Monaco and Tottenham. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.