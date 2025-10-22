Trending topics:
Champions League

Where to watch Monaco vs Tottenham in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Monaco take on Tottenham in the League stage Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Mathys Tel of Tottenham
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesMathys Tel of Tottenham

Monaco and Tottenham will face each other in the league stage Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Monaco vs Tottenham online in the US on Paramount+]

Tottenham and Monaco enter this matchup in contrasting form. The Spurs have collected four points from their first two outings, though a 2-2 draw at Bodo Glimt left fans wanting more from the favored English side.

Tottenham will now look to secure another victory to keep pace near the top of the group, while Monaco, sitting on just one point after a hard-fought draw against Manchester City, are under pressure to deliver their first win and stay alive in the race.

Advertisement

 When will the Monaco vs Tottenham match be played?

Monaco face Tottenham this Wednesday, October 22, in the league stage Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Eric Dier of AS Monaco – Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Eric Dier of AS Monaco – Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Advertisement

Monaco vs Tottenham: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Monaco vs Tottenham in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Monaco and Tottenham. Catch all the action live on Paramount+Other options: ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Monaco vs Manchester City in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Monaco vs Manchester City in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Where to watch Benfica vs Monaco live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Benfica vs Monaco live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Where to watch Monaco vs Benfica live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Monaco vs Benfica live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Juventus in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Juventus in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Better Collective Logo